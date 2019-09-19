Shreveport men sentenced on firearms charges

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Two Shreveport men find out how much time they will spend behind bars for illegally possessing firearms.

U.S. Attorney David C. Joseph announced Thursday that 36-year-old Andre L. Johnson was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Judge S. Maurice Hicks Jr. to 10 years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to information presented in court at Johnson’s guilty plea hearing on June 10, 2019, Shreveport police were conducting surveillance on a home on Nov. 26, 2018, when they observed Johnson arrive in a vehicle.

As police approached Johnson, he fled on foot and discarded a pistol. Officers recovered a loaded Walther, Model PPK, .380-caliber pistol, and Johnson was later located and arrested.

Johnson admitted to police that he possessed the weapon. Johnson was previously convicted of attempted possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession with intent to distribute illegal drugs, second-degree battery and simple burglary. Under federal law, felons are not allowed to possess firearms and ammunition.

Mark Anthony Crawford, 27, was also sentenced by Chief U.S. District Judge S. Maurice Hicks Jr. to 40 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release for felon in possession of a firearm.

Crawford previously pleaded guilty on Aug. 29, 2019, for illegally possessing a pistol that was loaded with 31 bullets.

According to information presented in court, Shreveport police learned through a Crime Stoppers tip that Crawford was at a home on Algonquin Trail armed with several weapons.

After arriving at the home, officers found a Romarm/Cugir Mini Draco 7.62-caliber pistol under a bed loaded with 31 rounds of ammunition.

Crawford admitted to police officers that he had purchased the firearm off the streets, and knew that as a convicted felon, he was restricted from possessing a firearm.

Crawford pleaded guilty to aggravated flight from an officer on Nov. 8, 2010.

Meanwhile, 26-year-old Jakey P. Sepulvado, of Many, was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Judge S. Maurice Hicks Jr. to 130 months in prison for illegally possessing drugs and a firearm.

Sepulvado pleaded guilty on June 13, 2019, to possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and to possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

According to information presented in court, DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s deputies observed Sepulvado make a traffic violation on Oct. 2, 2018, and attempted to stop his vehicle.

Instead of stopping, Sepulvado sped away, wrecked the car and fled on foot, but was later located and arrested. When the deputies searched his clothing and vehicle, they found methamphetamine and a Taurus, Model 85, .38-caliber revolver and eight rounds of ammunition.

Sepulvado has a prior felony conviction for attempted simple robbery.