Shreveport mother learns son was dead in apartment for three years

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Doris Stevens’ son, Ronald White was a world traveler, who retired from the Navy and was a defense contractor. He grew up in Shreveport, but lived in Dallas.

Stevens says, “He had a reason to keep living Lord.”

The last time she spoke with him was on the phone in November of 2016. They talked about the 2016 Presidential Election and Ronald told her he was preparing to travel to the Philippines. After that conversation she didn’t hear from him again.

“It’s beginning to nerve me because I haven’t heard from him, when February, March passed.”

She then knew something wasn’t right and went to Dallas, looking for help from law enforcement.

“All they were telling me was that I couldn’t file a missing person report on my son because he was grown.”

She couldn’t afford a private investigator and hoped someone in the Dallas area could help her.

“Matter of fact all the times I was going to Dallas and trying to get help, my son was lying dead in an apartment building 4 or 5 miles from me.”

Last month she finally received a call about her son.

When I hung up I said, that ain’t Ronald. That’s not Ronald. I just refused to believe it.”

She was told he was found dead in his Desoto, Texas apartment.

“He said three years. I said what? He said three years Ms. Stevens. My legs gave away.”

Learning her son could have been alone dead for three years is now bringing this mother more questions than answers.

“What I want to happen is that the truth be told. I mean the truth.”

She says that’s the only thing that can come close to bringing her closure.

“How much more hurt can I endure? You can’t fathom how I really feel, knowing my son been in an apartment three years and I’ve been hunting for him for three years.”

Stevens told KTAL/KMSS a detective told her the tenant living in the apartment under her son’s unit reported an odor and something leaking from upstairs. According to Stevens someone from the complex knocked on her son’s door and when no one answered no further action was taken.

Stevens says she is returning to Dallas next week in hopes of getting more information about her son’s death and she hired an attorney to help her.