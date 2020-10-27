Shreveport NAACP holding election November 7th

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) -The Shreveport NAACP prepares for new leadership, months after the death of longtime president Lloyd Thompson.



On Monday, the group met to nominate candidates for next week’s election. Pastor Calvin Austin, Michael Lafitte and Pastor Linus Mayes are interested in serving as president of the chapter.

Bobby Madison is serving as president until the election and he explains what he’s looking for in the next person who will lead the organization.

“We’re looking for someone who is excited. There’s a lot of work to be done. Our beloved Lloyd Thompson was tremendous over the ten years. A tremendous asset.”

The chapter has nearly 400 members. You have to be a member at least 30 days prior to the election to vote. The election will be Saturday, November 7th from 10 am – 2pm at the NAACP office on Milam Street.