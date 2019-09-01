Shreveport native hosts book signing

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)- A Shreveport native is back, to promote a newly released book detailing a spiritual journey.

Doctor Patrick Sanders hosted a book signing at Flynn’s Church Supply for his recent recently published book “Spirituals Wisdom for Entrepreneurs.”

The book is designed to help people reach their full potential in entrepreneurship.

Touching on 12 critical areas that may lead to a successful business.

“Great tips and tools for business we have developed and seen work in our personal life. So it’s practical steps people can take,” said Patrick Sanders, Author.

The book can be purchased at Flynn’s church Supply, Amazon and the authors website. A link is below.

https://www.patricksandersministries.org/