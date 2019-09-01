Breaking News
DPS Trooper in serious but stable condition after mass shooting in Odessa

Shreveport native hosts book signing

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)- A Shreveport native is back, to promote a newly released book detailing a spiritual journey.

Doctor Patrick Sanders hosted a book signing at Flynn’s Church Supply for his recent recently published book “Spirituals Wisdom for Entrepreneurs.”

The book is designed to help people reach their full potential in entrepreneurship.

Touching on 12 critical areas that may lead to a successful business.

“Great tips and tools for business we have developed and seen work in our personal life. So it’s practical steps people can take,” said Patrick Sanders, Author.

The book can be purchased at Flynn’s church Supply, Amazon and the authors website. A link is below.

https://www.patricksandersministries.org/

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out

Trending Stories

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss