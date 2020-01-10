Shreveport NOAA Weather Radio down until further notice

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — You may not be able to receive storm warnings as severe weather makes its way through the ArkLaTex tonight through your NOAA Weather Radio due to a transmitter issue.

The National Weather Service says the transmitter in Shreveport is down and will be offline until further notice due to a phone line issue between the provider and the transmitter.

Technicians are aware of the situation and are working on the problem so that broadcasts can be restored as quickly as possible.

There are many alternate ways to receive weather information during a NOAA Weather Radio outage, including television, AM/FM radio, mobile apps, sirens, and Wireless Emergency Alerts.

REMINDER: Phone line issues have the Shreveport Transmitter down at this time. Techs are working to fix this asap! https://t.co/VDpuy8WKr6



Please test a neighboring transmitter so you will be ready to receive any warnings! #lawx #txwx #HaveMultipleWaysToGetWarnings pic.twitter.com/aYhRwiKUqO — NWS Shreveport (@NWSShreveport) January 9, 2020

The Wireless Emergency Alerts will continue to alert mobile phones for all Tornado and Flash Flood Warnings during the severe weather event expected Friday afternoon into early Saturday morning.

