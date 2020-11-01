Shreveport non-profit focused on stopping violence holds Halloween event for kids

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A local non-profit organization started by ex-offenders to stop the violence in the city of Shreveport held a trunk or treat event for kids on Halloween Saturday.

The P.I.P.E.S organization held a trunk or treat event called the “Day Of Peace ” for kids in Ford Park.

The event was designed to bring the message of hope and unity to kids, teaching them to have fun in a peaceful environment with safe and loving adults who care about them.

“So many people talk about what they are doing, but we don’t see that visibility isn’t there. You know a lot of politicians they only come around every four years or every two years whenever elections come. PIPES, were here every day,” said Terrance Winn, president of P.I.P.E.S.

“We live this existence so every day we’re here trying to stop what’s going on, trying to curve the violence.” Winn continued. “We want people to live, so that’s not a once every other month thing or when an event comes. So we want people to know the visibility of us and we want people to understand we can have fun too and we can have fun in a peaceful environment.”

Several other local non-profits partnered with pipes for the “Day Of Peace”.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.