Shreveport OMV office closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Lines of people waiting outside Shreveport’s OMV office. (May 18, 2020.)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport OMV office is closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The closure takes effect immediately.

Officials say the OMV’s online services will remain available to the public.

State officials say the OMV employee that tested positive served in an administrative role and did not have interactions with the public.

Residents can use the OMV’s online services to renew their driver’s licenses, identification cards, and get official driving records and duplicate registrations.

