Shreveport organization helping homeless veterans

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A local organization is helping veterans overcome homelessness and challenges related to COVID-19.

The Elle Foundation is located in Shreveport’s Highland neighborhood. The organization provides housing assistance, job placement opportunities and other resources.

They tell us there’s been a spike in veterans in need of help due to the pandemic, but on average they service more than a hundred vets every year.

Any veterans needing services can go to the Elle Foundation office on 556 Egan Street on Wednesdays at 10am. Be sure to bring your discharge from active duty form, social security card, VA health card, and state ID. If you don’t have the needed documents, accommodations will be made to cover administrative costs to obtain them.

You can also give them a call during business hours at 318-674-9550.