Shreveport pastor calls on all men to attend ‘Evening of Prayer’

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A local pastor is calling on all men to attend tonight’s “Evening of Prayer” in downtown Shreveport.

The event will take place at 6 p.m. Monday, July 1 at the Caddo Parish Court House on the Texas St. side.

Pastor Donzell Hughes, with the “Please Stop The Killing” Nation, is asking all men to come out to tonight’s event and stand up for what is right.

Hughes said he’s noticed at past “PSTK” events that there has been a lack of presence of our men.

Hughes said, “It would be a good public stand if men would come togetber and pray. Our goal is to have 50 plus men out there tonight. Our city needs prayer, and the men can make a public example by coming together and praying. There is strength in numbers and strength in unity as well.”

Women, children, and families are invited.

