Shreveport Police arrest man in connection to sexual offense

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police have arrested a man they believe committed a sexual offense in west Shreveport.

Shreveport Police launched an investigation October 24, 2019, into claims that an adult male exposed himself to the victim without their consent.

Following their investigation, detectives obtained an arrest warrant charging Quincy Miles with one count of Obscenity with bond set at $250,000.

Miles was taken into custody on January 21, 2020 and remains at Caddo Correctional Center.

