Shreveport Police gathering evidence in Tuesday afternoon shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police are at the scene of a double shooting in the South Lakeshore neighborhood.

According to Cpl. Marcus Hines, SPD public information officer, around 3:15 this afternoon, police were called to a shooting in the 1800 block of Stone Cliff Circle.

When officers arrived and went inside the home, they found a woman who had been shot in the leg and a man who was shot in the hand.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are now gathering evidence so they can determine what happened.

NBC6FOX33 has a crew at the scene and will bring details to this breaking story as they become available.

