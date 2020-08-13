Shreveport police investigate drive-by shooting in Allendale neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating a drive-by shooting in the Allendale neighborhood that leaves one woman injured.

Police were called to a home in the 100 blocks of Allen Drive around 11:30 Wednesday night.

Reports show three people were standing outside of the residence, when a car pulled up and began firing shots.

Multiple shots hit the home and a woman was shot in the arm.

She was taken to Ochsner l-s-u with non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time there are no suspects in the case or a description of the suspect’s vehicle.

If you have any information about this shooting… call Shreveport Crimestoppers at (318) 673 -7373.

