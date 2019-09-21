Shreveport police investigate reports of possible shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police are investigating a possible shooting in the Werner Park neighborhood.

Just after 5:30 p.m., Shreveport Police responded to reports of a possible shooting in the 3000 block of Westover Street. Callers reported a man had been seen walking around with blood on his shirt.

On their arrival, SPD officers found a large group of people and heard sounds that could possibly been gunfire, but so far, have not found any guns or the alleged victim.

NBC6/FOX33 has a crew on the scene and will bring details if they become available.

