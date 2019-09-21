Shreveport police investigate reports of possible shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police are investigating a possible shooting in the Werner Park neighborhood.

Just after 5:30 p.m., Shreveport Police responded to reports of a possible shooting in the 3000 block of Westover Street. Callers reported a man had been seen walking around with blood on his shirt.

On their arrival, SPD officers found a large group of people and heard sounds that could possibly been gunfire, but so far, have not found any guns or the alleged victim.

NBC6/FOX33 has a crew on the scene and will bring details if they become available.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.