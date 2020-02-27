Shreveport police on the hunt for man wanted in stolen vehicle investigation

SHREVEPORT, La, (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport detectives need your help finding a man wanted in connection with a stolen vehicle investigation.

The theft happened on Feb. 22 in the 7700 block of Pines Rd.

The car that was captured on surveillance video belongs to the man police believe committed the crime.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward in this case.

Anyone with information on this man’s identity is urged to call 318-673-7373, visit lockemup.org, or use the P3tips app. Please provide CAD # 20-031026 with your tip.

