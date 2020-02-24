SPD: 90-year-old who wandered from hospital found safe

Live Now
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS UPDATE) – Shreveport Police say 90-year-old Robbie Rollins has been found safe.

The 90-year-old was reported missing late Monday morning after she walked away from a hospital in the Highland area.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police are seeking help finding an elderly woman who late this morning walked away from a hospital in the Highland area of Shreveport.

According to police, between 1130 a.m., and noon, 90-year-old Robbie Rollins walked away from Promise Hospital in the 1100 block of Irving Place.

Rollins is 5’2” tall and weighs approximately 190 pounds. She was last seen wearing a red “Christmas” style sweater. She walks with the assistance of a walker.

Police are asking anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact Shreveport Police immediately at 318-673-7300 or 318-673-7020

