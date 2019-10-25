Shreveport police search for missing man

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a Shreveport man missing since May of this year.

On October 19 28-year-old James Haywood II was reported missing. According to family members, Haywood was last seen in May of this year in the 2300 block of Levy Street. He is described as 5’8” tall and weighs approximately 165 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair and his clothing description was unknown.

Haywood is part of our homeless community and suffers from mental illness. Investigators have combed areas where our homeless citizens gather and seek shelter, but have been unable to locate him.

Police ask anyone with information on Mr. Haywood’s whereabouts to contact Shreveport Police at 318-673-7300 or 318-673-7020.

