Shreveport police searching for missing 61-year-old woman

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police are asking the public’s help to locate a woman missing since December 2019.

Family reported 61-year-old Becky Abel missing on January 3, 2020. She was last seen near the 200 block of East Linden Street in Shreveport’s Highland neighborhood.

Her clothing description was unknown. Abel also uses the last name McPeters. Abel suffers from medical problems and her family is very concerned.

Those with information on Abel’s whereabouts are asked to contact Shreveport Police at 318-673-7300 or the Youth Services Bureau at 318-673-7020.

