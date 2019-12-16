Shreveport police searching for missing senior

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – 78-year-old Mary Cowaster was reported missing by family members December 16, 2019. Cowaster was last at Ochsner LSU Health Hospital and left driving a newer model dark grey Honda CRV around 12:30 a.m. 

Police are concerned for the welfare of Cowaster, who suffers from a medical condition in which she may become easily confused or lost.  Cowaster stands 5’1” tall, weighs about 150 pounds, and was last seen wearing jeans and a multi-colored flannel shirt.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Joe Byrd is asked to contact authorities at (318) 673-7300 option 3.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss

Trending Stories