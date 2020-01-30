Live Now
Senators question defense, prosecution in Trump’s impeachment trial

Shreveport Police searching for two theft suspects

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police were dispatched to the At Home Store January 22 in the 1300 block of East 70th Street on reports of theft.

Officers say a man and woman were captured on camera entering the business and committed a theft.

Photos have been extracted from the video in hopes of getting these individuals identified.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the identities and arrests of the persons responsible for this crime. Please contact them at 318-673-7373, lockemup.org, or via app at P3tips.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss

Trending Stories