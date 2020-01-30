Shreveport Police searching for two theft suspects

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police were dispatched to the At Home Store January 22 in the 1300 block of East 70th Street on reports of theft.

Officers say a man and woman were captured on camera entering the business and committed a theft.

Photos have been extracted from the video in hopes of getting these individuals identified.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the identities and arrests of the persons responsible for this crime. Please contact them at 318-673-7373, lockemup.org, or via app at P3tips.

