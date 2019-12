SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are seeking missing 44-year-old Oliver Walls reported missing by family members.

Oliver’s sister said she spoke with Oliver back in early November.

Walls is described as an African American male, 6’0″ tall, weighing 200 lbs, with brown eyes and black hair. He suffers from mental illness and is currently homeless.

