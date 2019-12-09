Shreveport police seek help finding missing person

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are seeking help finding a woman reported missing by family members November 15.

Ariana Kandice Woods was last seen at 1946 Nicholson Avenue at the Hollywood Church of God. Ariana is described as a black female, small build, around 5’6 and 105 lbs with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black dress and green sweater.

If anyone has any information on her whereabouts, contact Shreveport police at 318-673-7300 option 3.

