Shreveport police seek help finding runaway teens

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Gregroy Jackson reported his two teen sons as runaways to Shreveport police.

Jamal Jackson and Jaquan Jackson were last seen at 6600 block of Quilen. Jaquan was seen wearing a gray LSU sweatshirt, blue sweatpants, and white shoes. Jamal was wearing a gray FILA t-shirt, shorts, and black sandals.

If you have any info on their whereabouts, contact the Shreveport Police Department at 673-7300 option 3.

