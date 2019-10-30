Shreveport police seek identities of theft suspects

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police were dispatched to the Burlington Coat Factory September 19 in the 1200 block of Shreveport Barksdale on reports of a theft.

Upon arrival, officers learned that two black female suspects had been videoed taking several pieces of women’s clothing from the business prior to leaving in a newer model black Jeep Grand Cherokee. Investigators are asking the public’s help to identify these suspects.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the identity and arrest of the persons responsible for this crime. Please contact them at 318-673-7373, lockemup.org, or via app at P3tips.

