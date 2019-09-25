Shreveport police seek identities of theft suspects

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police were dispatched to the Lowe’s in the 7300 block of Youree Drive on reports of a theft September 19.

Upon arrival, officers say that two black male suspects had been videoed taking a several items from the business prior to leaving.

Investigators are asking the public’s help to identify these suspects.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the identities and arrests of the persons responsible for this crime. Please contact them at 318-673-7373, lockemup.org, or via app at P3tips.

