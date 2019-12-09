Shreveport police seek identity of Friday afternoon bank robber

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are seeking the identity of a suspect who robbed a Southeast Shreveport bank Friday afternoon.

Just before 4 p.m., Friday, Shreveport Police officers responded to reports of a bank robbery in the 9000 block of Ellerbe Road. On scene, officers were advised that a black male entered the business wearing a fake dark brown beard, black jacket, black pants, black stocking cap, gloves and sunglasses.

Once inside the business, the suspect demanded money. The victim surrendered an undisclosed amount of money.

Investigators assigned to the case secured a photograph taken from video surveillance attached to the building and are releasing the photograph to the public in hope of getting the individual identified.

Detectives are asking anyone who can identify this subject to contact Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373, lockemup.org, or via their app, P3Tips.

