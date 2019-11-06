Shreveport Police seek identity thief suspect

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are looking for a suspect caught on video stealing an item from a Home Depot store.

On Halloween day, Shreveport Police patrol officers were dispatched to the Home Depot in the 100 block of East Bert Kouns on reports of a theft.

Upon arrival, officers learned that a black female suspect had been videoed taking an item from the business prior to leaving. Investigators are asking the public’s help to identify this alleged thief.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the identity and arrest of the person responsible for this crime. Please contact them at 318-673-7373, lockemup.org, or via app at P3tips.

