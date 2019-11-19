Shreveport Police seek missing man

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are searching for a man missing since November 15.

Sylvester Thomas was reported missing by his family members. He was last seen at 266 E. Herndon Avenue.

Sylvester is described to be a black male, tall build, around 6’4, and 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has any whereabouts about Sylvester contact the Shreveport Police Department at 318-673-7300 or Detective R. Stewart at 318-401-3420.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.