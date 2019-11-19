Live Now
Trump impeachment hearings & analysis

Shreveport Police seek missing man

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are searching for a man missing since November 15.

Sylvester Thomas was reported missing by his family members. He was last seen at 266 E. Herndon Avenue.

Sylvester is described to be a black male, tall build, around 6’4, and 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has any whereabouts about Sylvester contact the Shreveport Police Department at 318-673-7300 or Detective R. Stewart at 318-401-3420.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss

Trending Stories