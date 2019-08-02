Shreveport police seek theft suspect

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are seeking a suspect who was caught on camera using an electronic device at several Ice House Kiosk’s locations, causing the machines to release funds.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the identity and arrest of the person responsible for this crime.

Please contact them at 318-673-7373, lockemup.org, or via app at P3tips.

