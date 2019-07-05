Shreveport police seeking retailer theft suspect

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police are searching for a man suspected of committing a theft from a local retailer earlier this month.

Police were called July 1 to the King Hardware located in the 4800 block of Line Avenue.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man entered the business and made his way to an “employee only” area and committed a theft from the store.

Investigators believe the man manipulated a safe and made off with an undisclosed amount of money.

Video surveillance of the man was captured and is being released to the public in efforts to identify and apprehend the man.

Persons with any information on the identity of the suspect are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (318) 673-7373 or visit P3tips.com to leave a tip online. Crimestoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.

