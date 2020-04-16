Live Now
Gov. Hutchinson COVID-19 Thursday briefing
Chad M. Garland Tax Services
The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak

Shreveport Police to strictly enforce no drinking on property of convenience, liquor stores

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Louisiana Coronavirus News

More Louisiana Coronavirus News

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Shreveport Police Department will begin strictly enforcing gatherings of people on convenience and liquor store property.

On Thursday Chief Ben Raymond said Shreveport Police have received numerous complaints of businesses allowing patrons to gather at these types of establishments and consume alcohol on the store property.

According to Chief Raymond the establishment will be subject to citation pursuant to Louisiana Revised Statute 14:329.7 and could have their license to sell liquor to be revoked should they not cooperate.

Chief Raymond added that this is part of SPD’s ongoing fight against COVID-19 and our commitment to “flatten the curve” so that we can all return to our normal way of life.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ArkLaTex Coronavirus News

Louisiana

Arkansas

Texas

Oklahoma

Coronavirus 411

More coronavirus 411
More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss