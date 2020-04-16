Shreveport Police to strictly enforce no drinking on property of convenience, liquor stores

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Shreveport Police Department will begin strictly enforcing gatherings of people on convenience and liquor store property.

On Thursday Chief Ben Raymond said Shreveport Police have received numerous complaints of businesses allowing patrons to gather at these types of establishments and consume alcohol on the store property.

According to Chief Raymond the establishment will be subject to citation pursuant to Louisiana Revised Statute 14:329.7 and could have their license to sell liquor to be revoked should they not cooperate.

Chief Raymond added that this is part of SPD’s ongoing fight against COVID-19 and our commitment to “flatten the curve” so that we can all return to our normal way of life.

