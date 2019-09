SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A grant worth over $400,000 was awarded to Shreveport Regional Airport.

The U.S. Department of Transportation announced the $459,034 grant on Friday.

These grant funds will be used to install security enhancements and taxiway rehabilitation.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.