Shreveport Regional Airport holding emergency disaster drill

Shreveport Regional Airport (SHV) will conduct a full-scale emergency disaster drill exercise at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 16 which will simulate an aircraft accident.

The Shreveport Airport Authority and the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness will partner with emergency response providers from Shreveport, Caddo Parish, Louisiana State Police and Barksdale Air Force Base. The airport will remain open for normal operations throughout the drill.

The drill will simulate a crash involving an aircraft at Shreveport Regional Airport, and will include area nursing students role-playing as accident victims. In order for the exercise to be as realistic as possible, hospitals throughout the area will assist in caring for accident victims.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) requires commercial air service airports to conduct a full scale exercise once every three years in order to maintain compliance with safety regulations.

The event is designed to test emergency plans and capability of responding to an aircraft accident at SHV.

The exercise will be evaluated by FAA officials, as well as numerous emergency response providers for response times, coordination of the response, and other objectives.

