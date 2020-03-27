Breaking News
2,305 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 83 deaths reported in La., including first in Caddo Parish

Shreveport Regional Airport seeing less passengers due to COVID-19

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) –  Before Governor John Bel Edwards rolled out his mandate for residents to stay home, Shreveport Regional Airport saw about 300 passengers travel to and from the airport. This week, numbers are much lower. Depending on the day, airlines have cancelled several flights. Allegiant Airlines cancelled Friday’s and Monday’s flight to Las Vegas due to COVID-19.

“The airlines will typically respond when there is more of a demand. If the airport lose more flights, the airline would quickly add more flights as the demand grows,” said Shreveport Regional Airport Communications Director Mark Crawford. The airport still flies cargo flights. So far, there have been any disruptions because of the coronavirus.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss