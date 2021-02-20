Shreveport residents asked to stop dripping faucets

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The City of Shreveport is asking its water customers to stop dripping their faucets.

Temperatures are no longer at levels that will result in freezing pipes and this will help with restoring water pressure.

Customers are reminded that the city wide boil advisory remains in effect and that repairs continue to restore water service to everyone.

Citizens who spot leaks along water mains or need water turned off to do repairs, are asked to call 318-673-7600.