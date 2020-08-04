Shreveport restaurant is hiring

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One Shreveport business is looking to hire restaurant employees who lost their jobs due to the pandemic.

Orlandeaux’s Cafe is hiring for all positions including cooks, cashiers, wait staff, bartenders and dish washers.

You can pick up an application at the restaurant’s drive-thru window at 4916 Monkhouse Drive, Monday-Friday from 8am to 8pm.

This comes right after a longtime staple in Shreveport’s Red River District announced it’s closing permanently.

Nicky’s Mexican Restaurant in downtown Shreveport posted the news on their Facebook page Monday morning.