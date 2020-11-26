Shreveport Salvation Army serves hundreds of meals on Thanksgiving

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Hundreds of people lined up in their cars and on foot Thursday morning outside the Salvation Army of Shreveport for the annual Thanksgiving feast.

The Salvation Army was packed with volunteers who are ready to serve about twelve hundred meals to the community.

“The community anticipates this. I’m saying the Salvation Army has been doing it for years. Our community has been calling us to say ‘Hey due to COVID are you still doing meals?’ and we’re glad to say yes,” Jamaal Ellis, Corps Officer of Shreveport Salvation Army.

Amanda Arnold says she’s been volunteering on Thanksgiving for the last 14 years. Arnold says it’s a blessing to be able to help others.

“It’s something I look forward to. My family looks forward to every single year. Meeting new faces and just seeing the love in our community that is out there for people to serve.”

This year, the pandemic wouldn’t allow people to come inside and sit down to eat their meals. Instead, they had to take it to go.

“Getting to sit with them, talk with them, pray with them, that’s always so rewarding. So this year is a little bit different, but I think everybody is adjusting well,” said Arnold.

Corps Officer, Jamaal Ellis, says it took a week over of preparation and about 75 volunteers to pull this event off.

“This is all about giving back and showing love. Giving thanks for all that we’ve been blessed with. So our community partners are so excited about this time of year,” said Ellis.

The Salvation Army says this isn’t just a season of giving. They’re committed to helping the community all year long. If you’re family is still in need please contact your local Salvation Army.