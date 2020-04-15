Shreveport subdivisions placed under boil advisory

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A boil advisory is in effect for two subdivisions in north Shreveport.

Officials with the Department of Water and Sewerage announced Wednesday that a boil advisory has been issued for neighborhoods and businesses in north Shreveport.

The advisory impacts the following areas:

Cherokee Park – entire subdivision

Highland Park- entire subdivision

1000 to 1100 Forum Dr.

1200 to 2100 Hearne Ave.

1000 to 1100 Jack Wells Blvd.

McDonalds – 1601 North Market St.

Wendy’s – 1529 North Market St.

You should boil your water for at least one minute before eating, drinking, making ice or brushing your teeth.

The advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

