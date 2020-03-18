Shreveport Symphony cancels concerts through early May

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — In accordance with the Governor’s proclamation, the Shreveport Symphony Orchestra has decided to cancel all of its concerts through early May.

The Shreveport Symphony Orchestra announced Wednesday that it is suspending the Masterworks concert on May 2 and the Family concert on May 3 based on current CDC guidelines.

On Friday SSO canceled all the concerts for the remainder of March.

While it may be possible to reschedule the Family concert at a later date in May, it is not possible to reschedule the Masterworks concert.

The following four Shreveport Symphony Orchestra concerts will not go ahead as scheduled:

Broadway Today with Craig Schulman concert on March 28

concert on March 28 Beethoven 250 Celebration I (free/non-ticketed) chamber concert on March 29

(free/non-ticketed) chamber concert on March 29 From the New World concert on May 2

concert on May 2 Symphonic Superheroes (free/non-ticketed) family concert on May 3

Ticket holders can choose to have their tickets converted into a tax-deductible contribution in support of the SSO, or will be able to take credit for future single ticket purchase.

All affected ticket holders will need to contact the box office regarding ticket options via email at tickets@shreveportsymphony.com or by phone at 318-227-8863.

The SSO’s in-person office hours will be limited through the end of March. If no one is in the office, you can leave a message for a return call.

