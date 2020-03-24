Shreveport teachers spread cheer in Broadmoor neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) -Right now students are out of the classroom, but their teachers wanted to let them know they miss them.

A.C. Steere Elementary School teachers rolled through the Broadmoor neighborhood for a teacher parade. While driving in their cars they were able to greet students from afar.

Monday afternoon students had the opportunity to wave at their teachers as they passed by and honked their horns during the teacher parade.

Jessica O’Ursua was outside in the front yard with her children and captured this video on her cell phone.