Shreveport teen found, his brother still missing

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The search continues for a Shreveport teenager who has been missing since last month.

Shreveport Police announced Monday that Jamal Jackson had been located.

Detectives are still looking for his brother, 17-year-old Jajuan Jackson.

Jajuan, who was last seen on Nov. 24 in the 6600 block of Quilen, was wearing a gray LSU sweatshirt, blue sweatpants, and white shoes.

Jajuan is described as a black male standing 5’7″ tall and weighing 190 lbs.

If you have any info on his whereabouts, please contact the Shreveport Police Department at 673-7300 option 3.

