Shreveport tennis stars empower next generation of players

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It’s the first program of its kind in Shreveport, introducing young people to the game of tennis.



Organizers are calling Thursday’s event “Highlighting African American Tennis in the Community.”



Students were able to watch some of the best tennis players from our area, in competitive tennis matches at Bill Cockrell Tennis Center.

Grambling State University’s Head Women’s Tennis Coach competed along with Parkway High School standout Paris Washington.

The kids were able to enjoy pizza and were given a free tennis racket, so they could learn how to play the game of tennis.