Shreveport triple homicide suspect has long criminal history

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We’re learning more about the Shreveport man police believe is behind the triple murder in Allendale earlier this month.

31-year-old Tobias Williams is accused of fatally shooting three men on October 6th 2020.

Back in 2016, Williams pleaded guilty guilty to two firearms counts and was sentenced by a judge to serve five years.

However months later, Williams was accused of second degree murder in the death of 18 year old Bobby Evans, and attempted second-degree murders of Keven Carr and Damariae Williams. The charges in that case were dismissed in 2017.

Caddo District Attorney James Stewart says witnesses refusing to cooperate often lead to cases not being prosecuted.

“This is not catch and release. Mr. Williams is a case where sometimes it’s difficult to get strong evidence, because you’re dealing with human beings who are very reluctant to come forward.”

Williams also has previous arrests for armed robbery, battery and drug and firearms charges dating back to 2007.

Records show just days before the triple homicide, charges were dismissed in a drug case related to a drug bust involving Williams.

“I think some people love to say this guy is a career criminal, when actually people have not been convicted, because there was no evidence. Each case has to be taken on its own.”

Friday, detectives obtained an arrest warrant charging Williams with three counts of second-degree murder, with a bond of $2,250,000.

Williams surrendered himself to Shreveport Police Friday night. Following interviews with detectives, Williams was booked into the Shreveport City Jail.