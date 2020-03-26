Shreveport VA creates drive-thru pharmacy

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Overton Brooks VA Medical Center in Shreveport is making it easier for Veterans to get their medications during the coronavirus pandemic.

Overton Brooks has created a special drive-thru pharmacy to provide Veterans with better access to services without risking their health.

A circus-like tent, equipped with computers and staffed by pharmacists, allows vehicles to enter, and the person never leaves the car.

Chief of Pharmacy Scott Fisher said, “A drive-thru pharmacy will allow us to continue to serve the Veterans without risking possible spread of the COVID 19 virus. Most of our staff will be able to remain inside the Medical Center while still meeting the needs of the Veteran.”

The drive-thru pharmacy operating hours are from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. seven days a week.

Fisher added, “This will hopefully keep our vulnerable Veteran population and our staff safe by not having unnecessary foot traffic inside the Medical Center.”

For more information about prescription pickup, or if there are pharmacy questions, please call 318-221-8411 ext. 5547.

