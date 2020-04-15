Shreveport VA opens beds to non-Veteran patients with COVID-19

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Overton Brooks VA Medical Center is opening 18 hospital beds to non-Veteran patients who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Department of Veterans Affairs announced Wednesday that 16 beds will be in acute care and two beds will be in intensive care.

This is the latest in the VA’s efforts to assist the state of Louisiana’s health care systems respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is unknown when Overton Brooks will receive its first community patients. However, each transfer is initiated and coordinated by the health care systems and state officials.

Medical Center director Richard Crockett said, “If needed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, we are prepared to meet the needs of community health care systems. When the time comes, and if local health care systems reach capacity, the Shreveport VA is here. We have prepared and have the ability to support Louisianans during this national public health crisis.”

The VA’s decision comes in response to a request from the Federal Emergency Management Agency after the state of Louisiana asked for federal assistance.

Veterans, staff members, and their families are strongly encourage to continue to take everyday precautions to protect against respiratory illnesses caused by COVID-19, the flu, and the common cold, and to follow the guidance of their local and state health care and emergency management officials.

