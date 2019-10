SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — You may experience long wait times if you are trying to contact the City of Shreveport Water Department.

Since it is taking people longer than normal to reach customer service a text-bot was created to reduce the call volume.

If you need to report a payment or request an extension, please text “hello” to (318) 524-8794.

This system will promptly process extensions and payment notifications, helping you avoid disconnects.