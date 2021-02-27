Shreveport: Water tests safe for final two areas, lifting Boil Advisory for entire City of Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The remaining customers in zip codes 71119 and 71129 of the Shreveport Water System have been cleared from the boil advisory.

Those two zip codes in the west Shreveport area that included the areas around Pines and Buncom Roads in West 70th Street areas. William Daniel, director of Water & Sewerage for the City of Shreveport said those areas were out of water the longest because the water that runs through the city’s 1,100 miles of pipe runs west.

The samples collected and analyzed from those west Shreveport areas were shown to be absent of any coliform bacteriological contamination.

After receiving the analytical results, an official of the Louisiana Department of Health approved the rescission of the voluntary boil water advisory.

These customers may now resume the normal use of their water supplied by the City

of Shreveport.