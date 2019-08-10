Shreveport woman arrested for allegedly injuring toddler to get insurance money

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – a Shreveport woman is behind bars charged with intentionally injuring her toddler in a bus crash to get insurance payments, according to Louisiana State Police.

Diedra Lee, 38, and her 23-month old child were passengers on a SPORTRAN bus in Shreveport when it was involved in a collision.

After receiving a criminal referral on Lee alleging she falsely reported she and her child were injured in the crash, the LSP Bureau of Investigations launched a lengthy investigation into the matter.

According to LSP BOI, the investigation revealed Lee intentionally caused her child’s head to strike the back portion of the seat in front of the child. In addition, investigators reported that Lee knowingly presented false information in an attempt to defraud an insurance company.

On July 26, 2019, an arrest warrant was secured on Lee, on August 6. troopers located and took her into custody at a local convenience store.

Lee was booked into Caddo Correctional Center on one count of cruelty to a juvenile and two counts of insurance fraud.

