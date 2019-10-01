Shreveport woman arrested in 2019 National Health Care Fraud Takedown

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport woman was among the 21 people arrested in the 2019 National Health Care Fraud Takedown.

Athena Mitchell, 20, was recently taken into custody by Attorney General Jeff Landry’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit.

Mitchell was charged with three counts of Medicaid Fraud and one count of criminal conspiracy to commit Medicaid Fraud.

Two men from Sabine Parish were also arrested in the health care fraud takedown:

Roderick Davis, Jr., 27, of Many, was charged with two counts of Medicaid Fraud and one count of criminal conspiracy to commit Medicaid Fraud.

Roderick Davis, Sr., 48 of Many, was charged with one count of Medicaid Fraud and one count of exploitation of the infirmed.

This effort involved numerous federal and state agencies working together to fight health care fraud in Louisiana.

General Landry said, “I applaud my Medicaid Fraud Control Unit and our law enforcement partners for their efforts to end criminal activity. These top-notch professionals aggressively work to protect our most vulnerable citizens and vigorously prosecute criminals who prey on them. Medicaid welfare fraud jeopardizes healthcare resources for Louisiana’s poor and steals from our State’s taxpayers. This unlawful and immoral act is especially heinous when perpetrated by people who are supposed to be taking care of our State’s most needy.”

Landry added, “My office and I will not waver in ruling out waste, fraud, and abuse in Medicaid so we can help protect this welfare program for people who really need the assistance. This year’s Takedown further intensifies our commitment to find, arrest, and prosecute Medicaid welfare fraudsters.”

Here is a list of the other people arrested in the 2019 National Health Care Fraud Takedown:

Tonya Skinner, 49 of Monroe, on one count of Medicaid Fraud and one count of filing or maintaining false public records.

Franchesta Wheeler, 40 of Monroe, on one count of Medicaid Fraud and one count of filing or maintaining false public records.

Rosalyn Blocker, 40 of Bastrop, on four counts of Medicaid Fraud.

Dana Nickson, 41 of Lafayette, on three counts of Medicaid Fraud.

Faljaray Lewis, 30 of Rayne, on two counts of Medicaid Fraud.

Shenell Mack, 38 of New Orleans, on seven counts of Medicaid Fraud.

Maurice O’Brien, 32 of Lake Charles, on two counts of Medicaid Fraud.

Daejah Dixon, 23 of Providence, on one count of Medicaid Fraud and one count of filing or maintaining false public records.

Valerie Siggers, 46 of Providence, on two counts of Medicaid Fraud and one count of filing or maintaining false public records.

Kenneth Lee, 56 of Amite, one count of filing or maintaining false public records.

Keyvette Fisher, 38 of Pineville, on two counts of Medicaid Fraud.

Jelisa Pierre, 27 of New Orleans, on two counts of Medicaid Fraud.

Chitara Ussin, 30 of Harvey, on four counts of Medicaid Fraud.

Delilah Martin, 50 of Addis, on four counts of Medicaid Fraud.

Shelia Dixon, 57 of New Orleans, on one count of Medicaid Fraud and one count of forgery.

Arenda Jackson, 43 of Maringouin, on two counts of Medicaid Fraud.

Shanika Pickney, 37 of Port Barre, on four counts of Medicaid Fraud.

Coletta Bates, 37 of Hammond, on one count of Medicaid Fraud and one count of filing or maintaining false public records.

The U.S. Department of Justice, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services-Office of Inspector General, and local law enforcement assisted with the investigation.