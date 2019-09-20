Shreveport woman behind bars for allegedly posing as a nurse

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport woman accused of posing as a licensed practical nurse at a local nursing home facility now sits behind bars.

According to Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator, 59-year-old Sandra Jeannett Martin was arrested Friday at her home for forgery and making false statements concerning employment in a nursing or health care facility.

Martin was also charged with violating the law on professions and occupations.

Detectives said Martin allegedly worked over 1,000 hours while posing as an LPN. She is also accused of fraudulently treating over 100 patients issuing medication, completing numerous medical documents, and being responsible for patient care.

Martin allegedly used the identity of another Sandra Martin who is an LPN to convince her place of employment that she was licensed as a nurse. She was originally hired as a social worker.

Martin was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center. Her bond has been set at $20,000.