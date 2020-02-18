Shreveport woman behind bars for forgery, filing false public records

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport woman was arrested for forging signatures on four property deeds and filing the paperwork with the Clerk of Court.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office 32-year-old Krystle Williams presented falsified documents in Shreveport City Court while going through an eviction process.

The documents fraudulently stated that Williams was deeded the property from which she was being evicted along with three other properties.

Detectives later determined that none of the four property owners sold any of their properties or conducted any paperwork related to property deeds.

All of the property deeds presented in court had the forged signature and Louisiana Bar number of a local attorney.

The attorney reported the forgery to law enforcement after being contacted by Williams’ landlord.

Williams was arrested on Friday, Feb. 14 and booked into Caddo Correctional Center on four counts of Forgery and four counts of Filing or Maintaining False Public Records.

